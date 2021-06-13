SOS Foods ・ in focus

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
SOS Foods ・ a food startup aiming to reshape fair trade by supporting its products' source countries through social projects.
the heart of every online shop are its products. that's why we intended to give each item enough space to tell its own very personal story. it was never about promoting quick sales, but rather about slowing down the pace of life for a moment and inviting users into a more conscious way of shopping.
each product page opens with an individual & inviting introduction. various elements (images, illustrations, text, colours), created in collaboration with several other team members, were carefully combined to create unique compositions for each item.
date ・ may 2021
client ・ sos foods
branding ・ caroline rubik
animation ・ kemane bâ
shooting ・ samia rachel
retouching ・ ralf schneider
text ・ lea nonnenmacher
⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
view full project on my website.
view project live.