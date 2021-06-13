Booklet Vegan Food & Living

Trending designs to inspire you
Synopsis: Vegan Food & Living is a booklet where explain a little bit the importance about the veganism, and how they can put this practice in their life without harming their health.
This booklet isn't selling at any store, because it was a project course made by myself, from the text content to the booklet design, on Web Design course.