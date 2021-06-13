Gabriela

Booklet Vegan Food & Living

Gabriela
Gabriela
  • Save
Booklet Vegan Food & Living booklet design veganism vegan book booklet design illustration ux ui web design graphic design
Download color palette

Synopsis: Vegan Food & Living is a booklet where explain a little bit the importance about the veganism, and how they can put this practice in their life without harming their health.

This booklet isn't selling at any store, because it was a project course made by myself, from the text content to the booklet design, on Web Design course.

Gabriela
Gabriela

More by Gabriela

View profile
    • Like