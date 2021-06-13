Logo Dentist

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I really liked working on this project to develop a Logo for a dentist alongside some brand identity. This was inspired by the landmark at the location the dentist was operating at the time. The location has since changed, but its identity has remained and is reminiscent of the origins of the dental practice.