Chiali Tsai

FastSwap Dex / Etherum

Did a revamp UX/UI for FastSwap Dex, see live version at: https://dex.fastswap.exchange/

I am again truly moved by the community feedback, each time I have some mockups ready, the feedback just pouring in, its great feeling to know that your concept and work has been viewed by thousand of people and they are willing to give any honest feedback from their needs.

Posted on Jun 13, 2021
I help companies design & build elegant products.
