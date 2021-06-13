Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Bomalens Co. Logo branding packaging label badge logotype logo typography
The font collection is called "Retrokia", it is a display font for logotype. These collections contain script and sans serif font. Every font comes with 4 style typefaces (regular, rounded, rough and textured). This script font includes some alternates and ligatures. The Retrokia matches apply in some designs such as the logo, poster, label, badge, packaging, t-shirt, branding, quotes and more custom design.

The font can access in https://www.myfonts.com/fonts/edignwn-type/retrokia/

Posted on Jun 13, 2021
