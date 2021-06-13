Bomalens Co. Logo

Trending designs to inspire you
The font collection is called "Retrokia", it is a display font for logotype. These collections contain script and sans serif font. Every font comes with 4 style typefaces (regular, rounded, rough and textured). This script font includes some alternates and ligatures. The Retrokia matches apply in some designs such as the logo, poster, label, badge, packaging, t-shirt, branding, quotes and more custom design.
The font can access in https://www.myfonts.com/fonts/edignwn-type/retrokia/