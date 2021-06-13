Solaru Olusegun

Crypto Components (Dark)

Solaru Olusegun
Solaru Olusegun
  • Save
Crypto Components (Dark)
Download color palette

Found out that having already created components make designing faster and easier. Just gotta copy and edit 'em to fit your designs.

Going the @druids01 way😅, I decided to create components(light & dark versions) for a crypto product and share with the design community

Posted on Jun 13, 2021
Solaru Olusegun
Solaru Olusegun

More by Solaru Olusegun

View profile
    • Like