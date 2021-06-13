Found out that having already created components make designing faster and easier. Just gotta copy and edit 'em to fit your designs.

I decided to create components(light & dark versions) for a crypto product and share with the design community.

https://www.figma.com/community/file/984703905514845499/Crypto-Components

I'm open to suggestions for other components to be added.

Kindly drop them in the comments or dm. I'd make sure to update it the file😉👌