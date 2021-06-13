X-GENOMICS COMPANY LOGO

Trending designs to inspire you
X-Genomics is an initiative that provides support for genomics and bioinformatics to the broader research community. We aim to collaborate with genomic research projects and develop a new bioinformatics platform to advance research and clinical diagnosis using sequencing technologies.
Project view: https://exomeit.com/project/x-genomics-logo/