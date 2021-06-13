Abhishek Bose

Play with legos

Abhishek Bose
Abhishek Bose
  • Save
Play with legos after effects 2d graphics game lego animation lego smooth looping animation motion design illustrator legos aftereffects motion graphics animation
Download color palette

Legos:
10% Playing
20% Loosing the piece you need
70% Screaming each time you step on them

Abhishek Bose
Abhishek Bose

More by Abhishek Bose

View profile
    • Like