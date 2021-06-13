Booklet Land Ahoy - The history of the Brazil

Trending designs to inspire you
Synopisis: Land Ahoy was the phrase said to the Portuguese "Pedro Alvares Cabral" when they saw the lands of Brazil in colonial period. The history give the enphasis on the state of Bahia, where they arrived at the first moment, and the last state who had their independance.
This booklet isn't selling at any store, because it was a project course made by myself, from the text content to the booklet design, on Web Design course.