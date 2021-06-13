Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Joyanto Joy

Branding- IDIOMANIA

Joyanto Joy
Joyanto Joy
  • Save
Branding- IDIOMANIA logo design adobe illustrator iconic logo creative logo typography professional logo minimalist logo business logo
Download color palette

Brand name: IDIOMANIA
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
This is an ENGLISH learning app for all ages. This is not just a app, it is designed like a game with many levels.

.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
#logo #logo_design #Idiom #Pharas #English #Education #learning #pattern #Idiomania #app #app_icon #design #logo_designer #mug_design #cup_design #brand #branding #brand_identity

Joyanto Joy
Joyanto Joy

More by Joyanto Joy

View profile
    • Like