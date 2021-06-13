Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
COFFEE MUG Design- IDIOMANIA

COFFEE MUG Design- IDIOMANIA branding adobe illustrator iconic logo business logo minimalist logo creative logo typography professional logo english logo english language logo idiom logo app logo app icon learninglogo education logo logo designer designer design logo design logo
Brand name: IDIOMANIA
This is an ENGLISH learning app for all ages. This is not just a app, it is designed like a game with many levels.

#logo #logo_design #Idiom #Pharas #English #Education #learning #pattern #Idiomania #app #app_icon #design #logo_designer #mug_design #cup_design #brand #branding #brand_identity

    • Like