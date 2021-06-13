hessam khoobkar

Attachment/File uploader

hessam khoobkar
hessam khoobkar
  • Save
Attachment/File uploader admin panel app webapp admin dashboard dashboard design front-end
Download color palette

Many times in my consciousness, I told myself that I'm not afraid of judgment & failure. That I'm bigger than that & others' opinion does not affect me.
But in my subconscious, I knew that back there is a dark orb that does not believe in that & I always pushed working, risking, & failing back. I called it procrastinating because it was easy to call myself lazy. The problem is the video games, YouTube, or many top-level reasons that all are external but not what is in the deep inside & internal.
So here's to accepting & letting go & giving in to failure. And that comes from dissociation which I should write more about tomorrow.
.
BTW here is a shot from an attachment uploader component that I have built.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 13, 2021
hessam khoobkar
hessam khoobkar

More by hessam khoobkar

View profile
    • Like