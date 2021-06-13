Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Online lavka is an online store with a rich assortment of fresh fruits and vegetables. We have developed the logo and packaging in such a way as to show the naturalness of products, a modern approach to the markets in order to attract а younger generation of the buyers.