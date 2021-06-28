Byron Paris

COF-FEE— Style Frames // 002

Byron Paris
Byron Paris
Hire Me
  • Save
COF-FEE— Style Frames // 002 ui experience design figma design minimal clean web branding coffee
Download color palette

Concept designs a new coffee brand called COF—FEE. Explorative designs for their web experience.

Images sourced from Chris Trivizas

Sada Studios.

Have a great week :)

Press “L” to appreciate it

View all tags
Posted on Jun 28, 2021
Byron Paris
Byron Paris
Hi 👋🏻
Hire Me

More by Byron Paris

View profile
    • Like