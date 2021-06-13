Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Velia Handayani

Gamified E-Learning App - Elementary School

Velia Handayani
Velia Handayani
  • Save
Gamified E-Learning App - Elementary School school web gamification elementary education study dashboard desktop e-learning
Download color palette

E-Learning platform with gamification concept for Elementary School (Madrasah Ibtidaiyah) - Case Study : MIN 4 Jakarta
Would like to hear some feedback! Thanks ;)

--
Icons & Illustration: Flaticon, Undraw

Velia Handayani
Velia Handayani

More by Velia Handayani

View profile
    • Like