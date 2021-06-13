Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Onowomano Iluezi-Ogbaudu

PAADC 4.0 Landing Page

Onowomano Iluezi-Ogbaudu
Onowomano Iluezi-Ogbaudu
  • Save
PAADC 4.0 Landing Page competition illustration
Download color palette

PAADC is an annual innovation competition where undergraduates churn ideas to solve the problems around them. I designed the web application that allows undergrads apply with their solutions, and help judges & the reviewing team manage and sort through the applications.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 13, 2021
Onowomano Iluezi-Ogbaudu
Onowomano Iluezi-Ogbaudu

More by Onowomano Iluezi-Ogbaudu

View profile
    • Like