Ayush Soni

HucidTeach Landing Page Exploration

Ayush Soni
Ayush Soni
  • Save
HucidTeach Landing Page Exploration ayushsoni ayush figma visual design interface ui ux b2b saas online course video dashboard landing page homepage website minimal typography
HucidTeach Landing Page Exploration ayushsoni ayush figma visual design interface ui ux b2b saas online course video dashboard landing page homepage website minimal typography
Download color palette
  1. FINAL TWENTYTH.png
  2. super final twentyth.jpg

Hey!
This is the first of the many explorations for the official HucidTeach website. HucidTeach is a high quality custom crafted video platoform filmed and producers by top Hollywood film directors, and taught by reputed professionals and skilled artists

Like and Follow for more!

Ayush Soni
Ayush Soni

More by Ayush Soni

View profile
    • Like