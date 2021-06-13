Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Kamran Khan

CR7 REAL MADRID STORE APP

Kamran Khan
Kamran Khan
CR7 REAL MADRID STORE APP soccerapp ronaldo sajon figma adobexd mobile app design realmadrid cr7 uidesigners freelancedesigners graphicdesigners ui animation behance design dribbble ui clean user interface design uidesign uiux
  1. CR7-App-Dribbble.png
  2. CR7-App-Dribbble-2.png

Hi everyone! Store of Real Madrid CR7 edition app design project on Adobe xd 🙌🏼

What do you think about it?
Let me know in the comment box! 🤔

Interested to work with me, let's talk!

DM or email me at
kamran.designer21@gmail.com 📩

Kamran Khan
Kamran Khan
A Lead Visual Designer.
