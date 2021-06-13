Gabriela

Book Cover Design - Dr Jekyll & Mr Hyde

Book Cover Design - Dr Jekyll & Mr Hyde dr jekyll and mr hyde book front cover book cover design ux ui web design graphic design
Book cover created with institutional intention for the Web Design course at Herzing College Montreal. It was necessary to make 4 different designs of front cover, for the same mistery book.

