Freedom Scholars Learning Center

Freedom Scholars Learning Center
Logo and brand exercises for the Freedom Scholars Learning Center, a safe place where Black children, youth, and families can engage in a variety of learning that recognizes their strengths, their culture, their struggles and their capacity to thrive and make a difference.

