Fuel Vehicles service Landing page

I am going to make a project about vehicles services

In this project you get many advantages like

1. User can get oil when they face problem and needs for it.
2. If suddenly vehicles destroyed then you can carry it nearest garage by using
this apps.
3. User also can washes their vehicles anywhere and anytime
4. If it takes too many times for repairing vehicles then user can get updates by
using this apps.
5. User can parking their vehicles anywhere anytime.
6. User also get gas or fuel or any other advantages .

Please let me know your thoughts what can be add in this apps
i will be very glad for this
Thank you.

