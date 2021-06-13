Simvoliuss

Condix

Condix air conditioning dagestan eagle identity logo illustration design branding
"logo for an air conditioner store. The client wanted to use an eagle in the sign. The eagle personifies the wind, air + Dagestan"
Posted on Jun 13, 2021
