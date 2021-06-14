Crypto traders conference

Have a project idea? I are available for new projects: mail:tolik.wwwww@ukr.net,

Behance | Instagram | Telegram | Linkedin

Hi guys!

Here's my new hit on Dribble.

I’m continue improving my skills in cryptocurrency thematic.

Today is my new project for traders conference.

It’s totally new style, with using only two colors.

This project was made in collaboration with

Marina Zakharova

What do you think?

Would you like to visit this conference? Or website?

Thanx for watching

Your likes❤ and comments are really helps me