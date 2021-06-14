Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Anatoliy
Spring Art

Crypto traders conference

Anatoliy
Spring Art
Anatoliy for Spring Art
Hi guys!
Here's my new hit on Dribble.

I’m continue improving my skills in cryptocurrency thematic.
Today is my new project for traders conference.
It’s totally new style, with using only two colors.

This project was made in collaboration with
Marina Zakharova
What do you think?
Would you like to visit this conference? Or website?

Thanx for watching
Your likes❤ and comments are really helps me

