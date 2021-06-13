Base case shop

Trending designs to inspire you
"The logo was designed for a fashion house. In the sign, I used the letter "B" + a suitcase with things.
The idea was to put the essentials in the suitcase. The store positions itself as a fashion for basic clothing.
I have developed a special font for this logo"
