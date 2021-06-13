Ari - Buy and Sell Land

Trending designs to inspire you
Ari is an upcoming app that lets you buy or sell land. My part on this project was to create a brand for Ari and also work on the UX and UI design of the app.
This is the main page of the app that lets you search for different lands that are listed for sale and you have a map view of the lands location that helps you locate where your next potential land is.
Looking forward to see what you think about this? Please let me know in the comments below.
Hope you like it :)