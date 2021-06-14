Content Bot - on every device!

Robert Raimann
Hi Dribbble. How’s it going?! 👋

Our Content Bot is now ready for (almost 😉) every device. Content Bot can generate content for Sport, Entertainment, Politics, and much more! 🚀

👉 Kudos to Patryk Szczygło for the idea and excellent development work by Ewelina Dziadosz and Paweł Franitza. 🎸🤖 🎸🤖 🎸

Rebound of
Content Bot - your personal writer
