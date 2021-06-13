Simvoliuss

Well Home

Simvoliuss
Simvoliuss
  • Save
Well Home building home illustration logo design branding
Download color palette

"logo for a construction company. Builds houses. The sign consists of the words "well" and "Дом" - which translates as a house. Russia"
Write in the comments what you think about this work?

Hope you like it.

👉 If you feel good after watching my 'work' then, please 'LIKE' on my design & leave your valuable 'FEEDBACK'.

--------------------
Contact for freelance work: https://wa.me/79289613705

WhatsApp: +79289613705
📧 simvoliuss@mail.ru

---------------------
Thank you so much.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 13, 2021
Simvoliuss
Simvoliuss

More by Simvoliuss

View profile
    • Like