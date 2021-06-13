Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Vettorell Font Trio

Vettorell Font Trio wedding logo card design illustration font typography t-shirt handlettering elegant calligraphy
Vettorell Font Trio is another lovely modern Script font, which is combining the style of classic calligraphy with an modern style. combines from copperplate to contemporary typeface with a dancing baseline, modern and elegant touch. including alternates, and ligatures.

Link Purchase : https://fontbundles.net/meutuwah/147684-vettorell-font-trio?ref=C96tpy

Files Vettorell Font Trio included:
Vettorell Font Trio (TTF)
Vettorell Font Trio (OTF)

