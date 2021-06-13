Vettorell Font Trio is another lovely modern Script font, which is combining the style of classic calligraphy with an modern style. combines from copperplate to contemporary typeface with a dancing baseline, modern and elegant touch. including alternates, and ligatures.

Link Purchase : https://fontbundles.net/meutuwah/147684-vettorell-font-trio?ref=C96tpy

Files Vettorell Font Trio included:

Vettorell Font Trio (TTF)

Vettorell Font Trio (OTF)