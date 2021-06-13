Williams Olayemi

V - Digital Menu

Hi everyone,
Sharing some new product design I did for startup V.
Here you can see the Dashboard and the Home for restaurant digital menu I worked on for a start-up.

Designed by - Williams Alamu

📮 I'm available for new projects! Drop me a line at alamuwilliams2019@gmail.com

