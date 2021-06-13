V - Digital Menu

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi everyone,
Sharing some new product design I did for startup V.
Here you can see the Dashboard and the Home for restaurant digital menu I worked on for a start-up.
Designed by - Williams Alamu
📮 I'm available for new projects! Drop me a line at alamuwilliams2019@gmail.com