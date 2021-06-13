Explorations - Podcast App - Light Mode

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Light Mode Version from my previous exploration about podcast app. Please let me know which one that you like? Light one or Dark one? Happy to hear your feedback, thanks
We are available for a new project. Contact us!
Check out our :
Website | Behance | Instagram