Dwinawan
Paperpillar

#Explorations - Podcast App - Light Mode

Dwinawan
Paperpillar
Dwinawan for Paperpillar
Hire Us
  • Save
#Explorations - Podcast App - Light Mode comments settings typography android iphone art cover card music play streaming podcast whitespace clean design ui app light mode
Download color palette

Light Mode Version from my previous exploration about podcast app. Please let me know which one that you like? Light one or Dark one? Happy to hear your feedback, thanks

We are available for a new project. Contact us!

Check out our :
Website | Behance | Instagram

Paperpillar
Paperpillar
UI, Illustration, Icons, Branding, Front-end Development
Hire Us

More by Paperpillar

View profile
    • Like