kome.

Nusa, Indonesia Travel Specialist | Full Shot

kome.
kome.
  • Save
Nusa, Indonesia Travel Specialist | Full Shot ui big picture modern interaction creative asymmetrical layout travel landing page website
Download color palette

Here's the full shot of a Travel Website concept that i've worked on earlier.

What do you think? Welcoming all feedbacks from you guys, and don't forget to smash that 'L' on your keyboard if you like this concept.

Want to collaborate with me? Knock my letter box

A2d93821c2b2a68c5b69b29f52c8147a
Rebound of
Nusa, Indonesia's Travel Specialist
By kome.
kome.
kome.

More by kome.

View profile
    • Like