Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ayush Soni

Humai Red Social Media Brand

Ayush Soni
Ayush Soni
  • Save
Humai Red Social Media Brand marketing ui design typography ayushsoni ayush clean minimal graphic design branding social media
Download color palette

Hey guys,
this is a brand presentation for the official Humai™ social media campaign. This is the red color palette being implemented for a few designs and mockups to enable the team to scale the brand post project completion.

Like and follow for more!

Ayush Soni
Ayush Soni

More by Ayush Soni

View profile
    • Like