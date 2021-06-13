Pisonest Signature

Pisonest is another lovely modern calligraphy typefaces, which is combining the style of classic calligraphy with an modern style. combines from copperplate to contemporary typeface with a dancing baseline, modern and elegant touch. including initial and terminal letters, alternates, and ligatures.

Link Purchase : https://fontbundles.net/meutuwah/1402104-pisonest-script-font?ref=C96tpy

File included: (OTF,TTF,WEBFONT)