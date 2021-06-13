Fadhil Aqsa

INTRODUCING, Antouk Signature Duo, is another lovely modern script, signature and mono line font, which is combining the style of classic signature with an modern style. combines from copperplate to contemporary typeface with a dancing baseline, modern and elegant touch. including alternates, and ligatures.

Link Purchase : https://fontbundles.net/meutuwah/1405846-antouk-signature-duo?ref=C96tpy

Font included: (OTF,TTF,WEBFONT)

