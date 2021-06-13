Wajahat Sheikh

UI Design Flutter Word Game

Wajahat Sheikh
Wajahat Sheikh
  • Save
UI Design Flutter Word Game mobile app mobilegame unity unitygame education uiux gameui game ui userinterface ui designer uidesign app design daily challange
Download color palette

Behance link for this game presentation👇
https://www.behance.net/gallery/121083397/Flutter-Bird-Game

This Flutter word game 🎮 I have designed for the Pakistan Edtech Award-winning 🏆App, Muse - Learning App for KG-5 Kids. Muse is a seriously fun digital learning solution that makes lessons engaging and increases student performance.

I would love to invite you guys to please install this educational app in your play store and give a feedback

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.sabaq.Muse5

NOTE: MUSE - Learning App For KG-5 have all rights for this game

Wajahat Sheikh
Wajahat Sheikh

More by Wajahat Sheikh

View profile
    • Like