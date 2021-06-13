Simvoliuss

Time

Simvoliuss
Simvoliuss
  • Save
Time time branding logo illustration design
Download color palette

"Logo for the cafe with the name TIME. if you look closely, you can see the clock in the logo"
Write in the comments what you think about this work?

Hope you like it.

👉 If you feel good after watching my 'work' then, please 'LIKE' on my design & leave your valuable 'FEEDBACK'.

--------------------
Contact for freelance work: https://wa.me/79289613705

WhatsApp: +79289613705
📧 simvoliuss@mail.ru

---------------------
Thank you so much.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 13, 2021
Simvoliuss
Simvoliuss

More by Simvoliuss

View profile
    • Like