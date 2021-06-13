Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Gabriela

Audi Magazine Design - School Project

Gabriela
Gabriela
  • Save
Audi Magazine Design - School Project audi magazine layout web design design ux graphic design
Download color palette

The magazine created with institutional intention for the Web Design course. It isn't available to sell at any store. Also, the project course was made by myself from the text content to the design itself.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 13, 2021
Gabriela
Gabriela

More by Gabriela

View profile
    • Like