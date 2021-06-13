Pixel art animation for a social media ad

Trending designs to inspire you
I was commissioned for a lofi music project's visuals. Including animated social media ads plus an album cover & banners. I loved working on this collaboration!
Check out more of my work here on Dribbble, Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/art.side.of.hedi/
and on Behance:
https://www.behance.net/hedi-t
Thanks for checking it out!