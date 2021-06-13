Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Akash Ghosal

Doganto Innovation

Akash Ghosal
Akash Ghosal
  • Save
Doganto Innovation akash ghosal yellow website graphic design modern website modern website design bulb website innovation
Download color palette

Hello friends👋

Please check out my work for Doganto Innovation. Please give your comments I will be happy to know them.

Design — Figma
************
Don't forget to add ❤️ and follow me.
************

Akash Ghosal
Akash Ghosal

More by Akash Ghosal

View profile
    • Like