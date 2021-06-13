Dorian Colin

New brand identity for boat rental

New brand identity for boat rental design new figma logo locamarine see rental boat branding interface
New season for the boat rental, it was the occasion to make a small refreshment of the Locamarine identity. 🛥
The brand will be declined on different supports, print and digital. ✨

Posted on Jun 13, 2021
Brand Designer at Aircall.

