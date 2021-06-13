Matthew Marquise

Daily UI 049 :: Notifications

Daily UI 049 :: Notifications
On the lock screen, a user can view their recent notifications. These particular notifications are for an app I've been working on recently that allows users to pre-order food from food trucks. Alerts like these inform users of when and where a food truck will be. Notifications must be concise to overwhelm the user. An alert that's too wordy can cause a user to simply erase it without ever opening.

Posted on Jun 13, 2021
