Daily UI 049 :: Notifications

On the lock screen, a user can view their recent notifications. These particular notifications are for an app I've been working on recently that allows users to pre-order food from food trucks. Alerts like these inform users of when and where a food truck will be. Notifications must be concise to overwhelm the user. An alert that's too wordy can cause a user to simply erase it without ever opening.