Siddhant Gaikwad

Rarible Mobile Application UI Design

Siddhant Gaikwad
Siddhant Gaikwad
  • Save
Rarible Mobile Application UI Design graphic design uidesign figma uiux
Download color palette

Hi, everyone

Major part of peoples are investing in NFTs because it provides a unique connection to the creator that does not exist with any other art form. I created a mobile application UI design of one of the website which help peoples to invest in the art. The image used in this shot is created by me. Hope you like it.

You can follow me on Twitter and on Instagram @scrapbyghost to support my art.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 13, 2021
Siddhant Gaikwad
Siddhant Gaikwad

More by Siddhant Gaikwad

View profile
    • Like