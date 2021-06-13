Todo - Create and Manage Todo lists and notes

Todo App design with multiple features and user-friendly interfaces. I had used many apps to do my todo lists and to take notes and I'm not satisfied with the applications I have used, then I considered myself as user model and I workedout this. My design process for this app [ ideate -->research -->design -->Test].

