Todo - Create and Manage Todo lists and notes

Todo App design with multiple features and user-friendly interfaces. I had used many apps to do my todo lists and to take notes and I'm not satisfied with the applications I have used, then I considered myself as user model and I workedout this. My design process for this app [ ideate -->research -->design -->Test].
To Know more about the project click here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/121417901/Todo-App-Create-Manage-Todo-Lists-and-Notes.