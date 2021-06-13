Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Maxim Aginsky

Unit—ed in act—ion. Poster for We Are One.

Maxim Aginsky
Maxim Aginsky
  • Save
Unit—ed in act—ion. Poster for We Are One. product design
Download color palette

The case on Behance: https://behance.net/gallery/120813743/United-in-action

Follow my work on the social:
Behance | Dribbble | Instagram | Linkedin

Thank You so much for your time !

View all tags
Posted on Jun 13, 2021
Maxim Aginsky
Maxim Aginsky

More by Maxim Aginsky

View profile
    • Like