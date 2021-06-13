MarionSkr

Medical - Webdesign

MarionSkr
MarionSkr
  • Save
Medical - Webdesign ui design web ui doctor medical ui design webdesign
Download color palette

Hey! Here some screen of a ui design I made for Kaduceo.

Kaduceo is a company expert in data science applied to the health sector, it take action on all the steps of the data valorization process in order to provide healthcare professionals with concrete solutions that meet their needs.🧑🏼‍⚕️🌡

Hope you like it ❤️

View all tags
Posted on Jun 13, 2021
MarionSkr
MarionSkr

More by MarionSkr

View profile
    • Like