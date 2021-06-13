Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
YARA Yoga's Logo - Toronto, Canada - 2020

YARA Yoga's Logo - Toronto, Canada - 2020 app ux ui graphic farajidesign amirahmadfaraji designer logo designer wellness gym canada graphic design yoga illustration branding icon typography vector logo design
Thanks for your look and support!

I'm waiting for your email to have any conversation about your ideas to create your unique logo together :)

mrfaraji.design@gmail.com

Characteristics of Yara logo:

1. Represents yoga and related activities.
2. Its readable
3. Its simple
4.Represents the components of yoga,
including cultivating the soul and body
5. Known elements of yoga such as blue
butterfly have been used.

