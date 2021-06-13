Sufi Ahmed Hamim

Quiz Page- 10 minute School App

Sufi Ahmed Hamim
Sufi Ahmed Hamim
Hire Me
  • Save
Quiz Page- 10 minute School App bangla subject mobile app user experience user interface quiz result online education education app
Download color palette

Hello guys 👋
10 Minute School is an online educational platform in Bangladesh
Hit “L” or like to show some love 💙 and Let me know if you have any feedback.

I'm available for new projects!
Leave me a message in the sufiahmed.hamim@gmail.com

Follow me on
Linkedin | Behance | Dribbble

Thank You!

16db0f7c7dbbfcf6eea9d85dab985d5d
Rebound of
Home Page- 10 minute School App
By Sufi Ahmed Hamim
Sufi Ahmed Hamim
Sufi Ahmed Hamim
Providing thoughtful design solutions to user-based problem
Hire Me

More by Sufi Ahmed Hamim

View profile
    • Like