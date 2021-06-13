BookIdclub

Trending designs to inspire you
hello everyone 👋
Today I am going to share a design on board a book app that enables you to join a community, listen to your books, and buy books that you can share your books with other users.
Hope you like it 🧡 and feel free to give your feedback.