Pop up Overlay | Daily UI 16

Pop up Overlay | Daily UI 16 mobile app payment fingerprint overlay popup daily ui 16 design daily ui dailyuichallenge dailyui ux ui
Hello dribbblers,
This is my day 16 of the challenge. I designed a pop up overlay for fingerprint authentication for payments. The below screen was from the 2nd challenge. I decided to perform an overlay on that. Let me know what you think. Feedbacks are appreciated.

